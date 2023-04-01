Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $71,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.