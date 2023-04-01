Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,411,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 321.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 630,603 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $29.34 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,740,962.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,009 shares of company stock worth $18,135,141 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

