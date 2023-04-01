Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

MasTec Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 224.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.