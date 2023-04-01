Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,744 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 155,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

