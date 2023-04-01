Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 31,732 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,732 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MaxLinear by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

