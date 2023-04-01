Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 190.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after buying an additional 1,499,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,884,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

