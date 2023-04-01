Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $12,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $2,040,284. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

QLYS opened at $130.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.42.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

