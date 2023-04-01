Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 588 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,101. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

