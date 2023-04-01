Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 323,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $211.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

