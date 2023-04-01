Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,485. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.21 and its 200-day moving average is $544.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

