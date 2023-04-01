Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VHT traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.46. 105,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

