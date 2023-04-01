Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded up $36.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,708.29. 286,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,581. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,599.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,539.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

