Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.47. The stock had a trading volume of 506,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,977. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

