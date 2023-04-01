Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 61.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,532,000 after acquiring an additional 777,545 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Twilio by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 746,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after buying an additional 223,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,804. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Shares of TWLO traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,678. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

