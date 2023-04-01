Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Blackstone by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 10,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.84. 3,538,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,763. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

