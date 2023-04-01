Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after buying an additional 349,521 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after buying an additional 288,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $27,163,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,201. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

