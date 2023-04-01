Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.64 on Friday, reaching $183.79. 743,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,274. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.34.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

