MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 130,000 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,427,000. Best Buy makes up approximately 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Best Buy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.27. 2,621,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

