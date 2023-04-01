MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 43,132 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 43,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.6 %

DGX traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.48. The company had a trading volume of 919,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.