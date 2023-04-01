MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 28,656 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.45. 4,272,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

