MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $863,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, WealthOne LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,609. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.98 and a 200-day moving average of $240.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

