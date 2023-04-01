MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $9.66 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,662,000. Southern Copper comprises about 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3,157.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,001,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,502,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.6 %

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 752,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,950. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

