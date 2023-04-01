MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GPC stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

