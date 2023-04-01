MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 11,760 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,586 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after buying an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,465,939 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $137,329,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.9 %

EXPE stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,873. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $203.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.