MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,110,000. Novartis makes up about 0.9% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.00. 1,690,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

