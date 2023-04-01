MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $51.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,318.06. The stock had a trading volume of 719,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $998.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,325.67.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,356.67.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

