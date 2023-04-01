MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $622,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 27,130,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,494,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

