Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.43 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Nano has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $120.43 million and approximately $878,311.54 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,374.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00328963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.00552144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.00437711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

