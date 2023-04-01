National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 175,543 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,543 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $94,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,638. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.93 and a 200 day moving average of $260.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

