National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 48,445,100 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 134,569,722.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,445,100 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.49% of Itaú Unibanco worth $228,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,057,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,225,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

