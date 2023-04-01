National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) by 470.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 0.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.77% of Nutrien worth $285,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 1,471,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,628. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.