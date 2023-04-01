National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 470.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 0.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.77% of Nutrien worth $285,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 1,471,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,628. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

