National Bank of Canada FI Buys 12,285,302 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 264.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.84% of Enbridge worth $661,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 93,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,125. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge Company Profile

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.