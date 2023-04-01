National Bank of Canada FI Has $172.86 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 726.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.73% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $172,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

