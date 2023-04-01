National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 179.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 180,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $71,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.54. 1,107,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

