National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 269.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,610,726 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 4.1% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.25% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,625,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.58. 591,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.