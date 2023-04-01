National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 303.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.2% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $458,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,581. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.