National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 313.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758,547 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cameco were worth $82,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after buying an additional 1,471,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after buying an additional 1,272,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,208,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,548,000 after buying an additional 1,154,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cameco

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.