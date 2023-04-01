National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NWLI traded up $6.02 on Friday, reaching $242.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.69. The company has a market cap of $883.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.80. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $166.94 and a 52-week high of $309.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About National Western Life Group

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWLI. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

