Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Up 0.8%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.94. 5,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 33,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a P/E ratio of 164.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is presently 2,667.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

