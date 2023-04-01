Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading Up 14.3%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 258,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 147,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

