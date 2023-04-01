NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00006935 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $69.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00061983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00039242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.99852212 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $78,710,861.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

