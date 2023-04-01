Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at €63.28 ($68.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.44. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €94.78 ($101.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

