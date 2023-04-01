Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Neogen Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Neogen has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Neogen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

