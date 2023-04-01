Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 2,379,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.40 and a beta of 0.96. Neogen has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,412.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

