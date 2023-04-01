NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Trading Down 29.2%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Rating) was down 29.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

NeoVolta Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.