Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $200.85 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $200.85 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,446.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00314948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00072695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00549744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00439985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,741,022,911 coins and its circulating supply is 40,202,009,615 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.