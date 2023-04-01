NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NTWK stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

