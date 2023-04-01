NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
NTWK stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.04.
About NetSol Technologies
