Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 207,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $138,095.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 25,154 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $138,095.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 33,267 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $209,249.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,172,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 299,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $273,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STIM remained flat at $2.91 during trading on Friday. 147,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

