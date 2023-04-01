New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 193,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

