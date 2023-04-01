New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

New Hope Price Performance

Shares of New Hope stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Get New Hope alerts:

About New Hope

(Get Rating)

See Also

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.