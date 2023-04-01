New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
New Hope Price Performance
Shares of New Hope stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.
About New Hope
